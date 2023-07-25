Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $999,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. 200,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,686. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.98.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

