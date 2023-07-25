Mendel Capital Management LLC Invests $574,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 637,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,284. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

