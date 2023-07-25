Mendel Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $249.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

