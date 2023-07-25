Mendel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $419.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

