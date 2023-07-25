Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at CSFB

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CSFB from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

MERC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC downgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

MERC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 431,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $563.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.44. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

