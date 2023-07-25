Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,601,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

