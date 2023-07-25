Michael Hsing Sells 28,845 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $18.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.53. The company had a trading volume of 536,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.