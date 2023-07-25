Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 2,091 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

