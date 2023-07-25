Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 2,364 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

