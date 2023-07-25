Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 1,440 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,676 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,790,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

