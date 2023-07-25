Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 2,705 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $144.26 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.