Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

