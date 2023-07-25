Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 40,715 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,715 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Insider Activity

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 3,152,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

