Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 20,585 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in FOX by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,668. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

