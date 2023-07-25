Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys 47,102 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 157.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.43% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth $1,512,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth $4,423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCAA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,944. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

