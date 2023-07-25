Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 161,118 Shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its position in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,118 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in NorthView Acquisition were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NorthView Acquisition by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NVAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

NorthView Acquisition Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

