Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 6,250 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Leo Holdings Corp. II worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 21,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHC remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

