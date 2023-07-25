Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $28,000 Position in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 4.21% of Deep Medicine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

DMAQ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 80,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,548. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Profile

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

