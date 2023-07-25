MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5134 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of MGYOY opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

