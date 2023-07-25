MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5134 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 16.0 %
Shares of MGYOY opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.51.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is AT&T Stock a Golden Opportunity or ‘Lead’ Weight?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Will Q2 Earnings Propel Payment Processor Shift4?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- It’s Not a Stretch to Say Under Armour Stock Has Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.