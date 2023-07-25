Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 151.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,642 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

