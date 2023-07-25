Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) PT Raised to GBX 305

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 305 ($3.91) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.45).

MONY stock traded down GBX 18.63 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 257.57 ($3.30). The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,044. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 170.70 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 283 ($3.63). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

