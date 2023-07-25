Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $4,046,792.25 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $66,202,315.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $18.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $551.53. 536,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,336. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,726,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

