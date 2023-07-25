Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.50. The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 40,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 291,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,966,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,736,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of -0.30.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

