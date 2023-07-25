Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $565.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $567.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COST. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.