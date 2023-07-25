Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,397 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF accounts for 1.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 95,303 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDRV stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 8,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,930. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

