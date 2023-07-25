Monumental Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises about 3.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,069,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FDIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 9,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,615. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.