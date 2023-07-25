Monumental Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,352,000 after acquiring an additional 367,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.81. 36,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,572. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $97.05. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.