Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Moody’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.33.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.59. 212,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,013. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $361.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.94. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Moody’s by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,196,000 after purchasing an additional 408,003 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 210,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Moody’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

