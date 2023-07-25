MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $57.28. Approximately 180,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 455,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. UBS Group AG grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 830,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

