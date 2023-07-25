Morgan Stanley Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $204.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.63.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day moving average is $211.75.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

