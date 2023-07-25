Morgan Stanley Boosts Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $159.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VRTS opened at $218.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.58. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.22 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

