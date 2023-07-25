Morgan Stanley Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $45.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USB. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

