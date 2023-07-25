Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $73.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of SR opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,293,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,032,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

