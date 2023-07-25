Morgan Stanley Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $62.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMS. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.60.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after acquiring an additional 774,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,319,000 after acquiring an additional 844,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after acquiring an additional 257,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,994,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.