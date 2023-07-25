Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.71.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Czech National Bank raised its position in Raymond James by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

