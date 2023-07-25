Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.91 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.67.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $2,315,418.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,293,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,978,398.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,260,948. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

