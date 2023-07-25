Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 946 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.94. The company had a trading volume of 131,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,174. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.62.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

