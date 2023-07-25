Morse Asset Management Inc Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,034,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 458,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $169.60. 31,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.63 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.18.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

