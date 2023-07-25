Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 314 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,556 shares of company stock valued at $424,000,879. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $459.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

