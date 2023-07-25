Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mirova grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

NOW stock traded up $5.59 on Tuesday, hitting $583.63. 76,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.71.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.