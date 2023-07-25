Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,280 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.