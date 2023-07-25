Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

