Motive Wealth Advisors Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.43. 551,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,262. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $262.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

