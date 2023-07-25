Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,402. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.