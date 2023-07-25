Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MCBI stock remained flat at $16.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Dividend History for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

