MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Lifted by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 1,010,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,906. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 in the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.