Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

MPLX opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mplx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.