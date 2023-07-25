Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.66.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$15.52 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.90.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$503.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.2746815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

