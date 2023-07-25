National Bankshares Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$117.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.73.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Up 1.4 %

Cargojet stock traded up C$1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$95.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$91.81 and a 12-month high of C$156.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.87.

About Cargojet

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.07 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.5243373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.