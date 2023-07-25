National Bankshares Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$117.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.73.
Cargojet Trading Up 1.4 %
Cargojet stock traded up C$1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$95.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$91.81 and a 12-month high of C$156.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.87.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.