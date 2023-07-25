National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,091,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,938,926 shares.The stock last traded at $57.81 and had previously closed at $56.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

(Get Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.